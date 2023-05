(WPRI) — The Bryant men’s lacrosse team will take on #6 Johns Hopkins on Sunday, May 14 at noon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs are coming off a double-overtime win over Albany in the America East title game, which gave them their sixth NCAA tournament bid in program history.

Bryant is 12-5 on the year (5-2 in conference). Johns Hopkins is 11-5 (4-1 in conference).