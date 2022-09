SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – On Tuesday, the Bryant men’s basketball program released its entire schedule. Game times have yet to be announced.

November Mon. 7 VS Thomas (ME) Smithfield, R.I. November Fri. 11 AT Dartmouth Hanover, N.H. November Mon. 14 VS Me.-Fort Kent Smithfield, R.I. November Thu. 17 AT Florida Atlantic Boca Raton, Fla. November Sat. 19 AT Florida International Miami, Fla. November Mon. 21 VS Detroit Mercy @ Miami, Fla. November Sat. 26 AT Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y. December Fri. 2 VS Brown Smithfield, R.I. December Sun. 4 AT Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio December Tue. 6 AT Tulane New Orleans, La. December Fri. 9 VS Stony Brook Smithfield, R.I. December Sun. 11 VS Framingham St. Smithfield, R.I. December Sat. 17 VS Liberty @ Springfield, Mass. (Hall of Fame Classic) December Thu. 22 VS Towson Smithfield, R.I. December Sat. 31 VS Binghamton * Smithfield, R.I. January Thu. 5 AT Vermont * Burlington, Vt. January Sun. 8 VS UMBC * Smithfield, R.I. January Wed. 11 VS UAlbany * Smithfield, R.I. January Sat. 14 AT New Hampshire * Durham, N.H. January Thu. 19 VS NJIT * Smithfield, R.I. January Sun. 22 AT UMass Lowell * Lowell, Mass. January Sat. 28 AT Binghamton * Binghamton, N.Y. February Wed. 1 VS Maine * Smithfield, R.I. February Sat. 4 VS New Hampshire * Smithfield, R.I. February Wed. 8 AT UAlbany * Albany, N.Y. February Sat. 11 AT UMBC * Baltimore, Md. February Wed. 15 VS UMass Lowell * Smithfield, R.I. February Wed. 22 AT NJIT * Newark, N.J. February Sat. 25 VS Vermont * Smithfield, R.I. February Tue. 28 AT Maine * Orono, Maine