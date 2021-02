SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bryant University men’s basketball team announced it’s pausing all team activity after a member of its Tier 1 personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

All members of the team are now quarantining out of an abundance of caution.

Bryant’s games against Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 4–5 and Sacred Heart on Feb. 11–12 have been postponed.