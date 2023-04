SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryant scored 11 times in the second quarter on the way to a 20-16 men’s lacrosse win over Albany Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are now 4-0 in America East play.

Kevin Groeninger , Timmy Hackett and Connor McMahon recorded hat tricks. Groeninger notched five goals.

Bryant’s 8-2 overall record is the best start in program history.