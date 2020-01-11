Bryant freshman Benson Lin making an immediate impact for the Bulldogs

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) --Fatts Russell scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Rhode Island beat Davidson 69-58. Jeff Dowtin, Cyril Langevine and Jacob Toppin each scored nine points for the Rams. Langevine also grabbed nine rebounds.

Langevine's three-point play with 4:47 left made it 59-48 before the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to get within 62-58 with 50 seconds to go but never scored again. Carter Collins led Davidson with 12 points despite going 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Kellan Grady and Jon Axel Gudmundsson each scored 11 and Luka Brajkovic scored 10 with 11 rebounds.