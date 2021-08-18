Bryant football is a young team with experience at QB

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – The Bryant football team was just one game shy of clinching an NEC Championship berth in the spring. Now the Bulldogs are back on the gridiron preparing for the fall season.

Head coach Chris Merritt said that, for a lot of his players, this is their first full training camp, but he’s looking forward to developing his new and younger players. As far as veteran experience, Merritt brought in a new quarterback, Gage Moloney, a transfer from James Madison University.

“His composure, his demeanor, he’s a quarterback. There’s no question about what he brings to the table for us,” Merritt said.

Maloney is bringing big game experience. He appeared in 14 games for the Dukes, including the 2019 FCS National Championship Game.

“It’s going well, the guys are great. They’re helping me out a lot and it’s been a good transition so far,” he said.

Moloney said one of the players who helped him with the transition was Daniel Adeboboye, who was named All-NEC First Team and was the first Bryant running back since 2015 to average over 100 yards per game.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just continuing to bring my effort every single day, day in and day out. I’m trying to get better, I’m trying to be a leader on this team day in and day out,” Adeboboye said.

On the defensive side, the Bulldogs were first in the conference in scoring defense.

“Coach Breezy is doing an excellent job. The groundwork was laid in 19 and then then hire someone that was of similar structure and Anthony and his team have come in an done an excellent job,” Merritt said.

The Bulldogs will travel down to Kingston for their season opener on September 4 against URI. The last time these two teams faced off against on another was back in 2002. The Rams shut out the Bulldogs 28-0 in that one.