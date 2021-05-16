Bryant falls to Virginia in NCAA Men’s Lacrosse tournament, 13-11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Bryant University) – The Bryant University men’s lacrosse team took a 10-9 lead into the fourth quarter but the No. 4 seed University of Virginia outscored the Bulldogs 4-1 in the fourth quarter to earn a 13-11 victory in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships on Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, the Bulldogs see their season come to a close with a record of 9-4. Bryant was making its fifth NCAA appearance after claiming its sixth Northeast Conference title last weekend.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs got the better of the Cavaliers for 45 minutes, building a 10-8 lead with four straight goals in the third quarter. Virginia, the defending national champions, scored with 1:24 left in the third quarter to make it a one-goal game and then scored four straight to open the fourth.

Logan McGovern led the Bulldogs with four points (3g, 1a), while Mar O’Rourke (1g, 1a), Kevin Groeninger (1g, 1a) and Trevor Weingarten (2g) each had multi-point games. Jacob Alexander won 16-of-27 faceoffs and finished with seven ground balls.