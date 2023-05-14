BALTIMORE, Md. (WPRI) – Bryant men’s lacrosse fell 22-8 to No. 6 Johns Hopkins at Homewood Field on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Hats off to Johns Hopkins players and coaching staff. They were terrific,” said first-year head coach Brad Ross. “Unfortunately, this time of year, only one team wins their last game. Although we are disappointed in the performance and result, we will not let this put a damper on a tremendous year. I am so proud of this team and our assistant coaches. These guys did everything we asked all year and did it with incredible joy, effort and toughness. The future is bright for Bryant Men’s Lacrosse.”

Aidan Goltz notched a hat trick, but the Bulldogs were outshot 53-36. The Blue Jays outscored Bryant 8-0 in the second quarter to pull away. Russell Melendez led Johns Hopkins with five goals in the win.

Bryant’s season comes to an end with a 12-5 record. The Bulldogs returned to the NCAA tournament for the sixth time in program history after winning their first-ever America East championship.