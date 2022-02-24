NEW YORK — — Peter Kiss had 35 points as Bryant defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 86-69 on Thursday night.

Charles Pride and Adham Eleeda each had 15 points for Bryant (18-9, 14-2 Northeast Conference).

Michael Cubbage and Rob Higgins each had 16 points for the Terriers (10-18, 7-10). Larry Moreno had 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. Bryant defeated St. Francis 85-68 on Jan. 23.

Wagner lost at Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night. Saturday’s game at Bryant between the Bulldogs and Seahawks will be for the NEC Regular Season crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming conference tournament.