Bryant Bulldogs fall one game short of NCAA tourney berth

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers denied the Bryant University Bulldogs their first trip to the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night, winning the the Northeast Conference Championship game 73-68.
It was Bryant’s first home loss of the season.
Charles Pride scored a career-high 33 points and finished a point away from scoring half of Bryant’s 68 points.
If the Bulldogs had won, it would’ve been the first time the team made it to the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the Mountaineers are making their sixth trip to the Big Dance.