Bryant Bulldogs fall one game short of NCAA tourney berth

Mount St. Mary’s forward Nana Opoku (22) tries to block Bryant guard Luis Hurtado (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Northeast Conference men’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Smithfield, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers denied the Bryant University Bulldogs their first trip to the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night, winning the the Northeast Conference Championship game 73-68.

Bulldogs fall to Mount St. Mary's 73-68 pic.twitter.com/5uGnSn6Mkr — Bryant Men's Basketball (@BryantHoops) March 10, 2021

It was Bryant’s first home loss of the season.

Charles Pride scored a career-high 33 points and finished a point away from scoring half of Bryant’s 68 points.

If the Bulldogs had won, it would’ve been the first time the team made it to the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the Mountaineers are making their sixth trip to the Big Dance.