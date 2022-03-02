SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball is one step closer to its ultimate goal. In an NEC Quarterfinal game Tuesday night, the Bulldogs beat Central Connecticut State 73-59 in front of another sold out Chace Athletic Center.

Bryant was led by the nation’s leading scorer Peter Kiss who dropped 24 points. Fellow first team all-leaguer Charles Pride also chipped in 24.

Bryant will now host Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday March 5 at 6 p.m. for the right to advance to Tuesday’s nationally televised championship game. Saturday’s affair is a rematch of last year’s NEC championship in which the Mountaineers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament in Smithfield.