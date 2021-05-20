Bryant bats erupt in 20-3 win over Mount St. Mary’s

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Fall River man walking all the way to Boston in best friend’s honor
Video
Top Stories
Funeral homes will no longer have to limit the number people attending services
Video
Lawmakers hope to allocate an additional $800K annually to Nonviolence Institute
Video
Providence City Council urges superintendent to resign amid hiring scandal
Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Student Setbacks & Successes
Vaccine 101
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RI education commissioner asks for Prov. superintendent’s resignation; School Board votes no confidence
Video
Top Stories
City Council candidate accused of running unlicensed auto glass shop
Pressure mounts for Providence superintendent’s resignation
Video
McKee taps Care New England, HARI to review embattled Slater hospital
Video
Lawmakers grill Prov. school leaders over hiring of administrator charged in foot-rub case
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
Bryant bats erupt in 20-3 win over Mount St. Mary’s
Video
Top Stories
E.G gets walk-off win against North Providence in baseball; Bay View tops Esat Providence in softball
Video
RIIL heading into final stretch with Spring sports
Video
Smith scores in 2nd OT to lead Bruins past Capitals 3-2
Local Olympian swimming to Block Island for charity
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Cold Case: Who Killed John Gomes?
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/14/2021: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
Video
Target 12: Lingering Layoff
Video
Newsmakers 5/7/2021: Vice President Kamala Harris
Video
The Cold Cases: Who Killed Donna Fisher?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Octopus Salad, Egg Yolk Ravioli, Baked Stuffed Lobster
Video
Top Stories
Behavior Problems in Dogs, Cats
Video
OSDRI’s Boots on the Ground Heroes Memorial event returns
Video
New career opportunities await at Toray Plastics
Video
Ready to Ride: bike maintenance, safety, & more
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Bryant bats erupt in 20-3 win over Mount St. Mary’s
College Sports
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
May 20, 2021 / 11:11 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2021 / 11:11 PM EDT
Bryant bats erupt in 20-3 win over Mount St. Mary’s
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
Fall River man walking all the way to Boston in best friend’s honor
Video
Highway billboard honors Westport’s oldest resident on his 105th birthday
Video
Paralyzed veteran gets exoskeleton, learns how to walk again
Video
RI lawmakers approve bill to designate an official state coral
Monkey business: Researchers find origins of Florida colony
Local Olympian swimming to Block Island for charity
Roger Williams Park Zoo celebrates birth of four armadillos
Gallery
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams