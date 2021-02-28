Bryant basketball enters COVID pause with dream season in balance

The Bryant men’s basketball team’s dream season is hitting a speed bump just just as we get to the good part. On the eve of March Madness the team announced on Sunday that their final two regular season games in Smithfield against Mount St. Mary’s have been cancelled as the Bulldogs had positive results within the team’s tier 1 personnel and subsequent contact tracing.

While their postseason status remains unclear, a source tells 12sports that they are expecting Bryant to play Saturday in the semifinals. At the time of the announcement, Bryant was already in first place and had locked up a spot in four team NEC Tournament meaning they are just two wins away from the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament.

Bryant, (14-5, 10-4 in NEC conference) already experienced a COVID related pause in February and had to stop playing for two weeks. Since the pause, Jared Grasso’s team won four straight games, locking up a spot in the NEC semifinals in the process.

