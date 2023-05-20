ORONO, Maine (WPRI) — Maine score five runs in the bottom of the ninth, defeating Bryant 11-8 in the regular season finale Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Turenne walked it off for the Black Bears with a grand slam in the final inning.

With the loss, the Bulldogs finish the regular season at 26-23 overall and 12-12 in America East play. Bryant finished tied for third with Binghamton, but will be the No. 4 seed in the America East tournament due to tiebreakers.

Bryant will face No. 5 UMass Lowell in the first of two single-elimination play-in games on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Binghamton.