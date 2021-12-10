Brown’s win streak snapped in 70-65 to Vermont

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown men’s basketball entered the night riding a four-game win streak. That streak ended at the hands of Vermont 70-65.

The Catamounts took the lead early and did not let up, despite the Bears’ efforts to pull within a score on multiple occasions. In the final minute of regulation, Brown took its first lead.

Paxson Wojcik led the Bears with 13 points. Kimo Ferrari was right behind with 12 points, 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Ben Shungu put up a game-high 18 points, leading the Catamounts to victory.

Brown is off for 12 days. The Bears return to face URI in Kingston on December 22.