PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Fresh off a couple of thrilling wins last weekend, the Brown Bears are hoping to bring some momentum into a key set of games this weekend at Penn and Princeton.

The Bears’ (11-8, 4-2) first game on Friday against the Quakers brings them back to the Palestra, the same place Brown’s season ended a year ago. Mike Martin’s team is hoping to keep pace in the race for the Ivy League Tournament.