Brown, URI matchup canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — For the the first time since before the 1918-19 season the University of Rhode Island and Brown University will go two straight years without facing each other in men’s basketball.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Wednesday night’s tilt at the Ryan Center won’t be played.

As of now, both teams will have to wait until Dec. 30 to play again.

URI is slated to host Dayton in their league opener and Brown is scheduled to travel to Maryland that night. Both games begin at 7 p.m.