PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University should commit $50 million to community investments and agree to a host of other conditions in order to win approval for their proposed hospital megamerger, according to a new report.

Lifespan and CNE announced plans last February to combine into a single hospital system affiliated with Brown University that would dominate health care in Rhode Island. In June, the three organizations asked the Rhode Island Foundation to convene a 25-member committee to provide feedback.