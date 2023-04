PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown men’s lacrosse rallied back from a four-goal deficit to defeat No. 14 Penn 12-11 Saturday. It’s Brown’s first Ivy League win of the season.

Jack Kelly, Griffin King and Devon McLane all finished with hat tricks to lead the Bears offensively.

The Bears were 2-for-2 on extra-man opportunities. Penn finished 0-for-1.