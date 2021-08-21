Brown football is back after missing 2020 season due to the pandemic

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Brown Bears are thrilled to be back out on the field and playing football this season.

Camp starts TODAY for @BrownUFootball!



A lot of screams and cheers as these guys walked on the practice field today after not playing last season due to the pandemic. A big veteran presence for the Brown Bears heading into this season. Watch a preview tonight in sports. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/tTyMAANLhh — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 21, 2021

The Brown football team held its first practice of camp on Saturday after missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“Practice is always my fave part of the day and given the circumstances and the first one of the whole year it’s especially fun,” said head coach James Perry.

“It feels incredible just to get back out here and play football, something we all love and was taken away from us for such a long time,” said Willie Edwards, the Bears running backs coach.

Thirteen players are returning for their fifth year after not playing last season due to the pandemic. The veteran experience is something that players hope will win them more games this season compared to just two in 2019.

“We didn’t win nearly as many games as we liked, but our progress from Week 1 to Week 10 was great. I think we saw a lot of team progression and individual progression. We became a lot better football team,” said running back Allen Smith.

“That older group of leadership, along with that senior class that Allen is a part of, is a good balance,” said quarterback EJ Perry.

The Bears Open their season at home against URI on September 18.