PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Despite a career-high 30 points from Tamenang Choh and a late second half surge, Brown didn’t do enough to beat Yale on Monday night in a 66-63 loss.

For a team with the talent and depth to reach the Ivy League playoffs, the Bears are now 1-4 in league play and most likely have to win seven or eight of their remaining nine games to clinch the program’s first postseason berth.