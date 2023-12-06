SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The URI men’s basketball team went 15-31 from the free throw line, which proved to be a loud statistic in a 67-64 loss to Brown on Wednesday night.

This is the second consecutive year that Brown has taken down the in-state rival. Rams guard Brandon Weston fumbled an inbound pass late, in what could’ve been a game-tying three-point attempt.

This comes on the same night that three former URI legends were put in the Ring of Honor. Antonio Reynolds Dean, Cuttino Mobley, and Tyson Wheeler were all recognized for their time as Rams.

Bears guard Kino Lilly Jr. had a game-high 22 points, as Jaden House led the Rams with 16 points.