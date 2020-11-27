Boeheim scores 23, Dolezaj 20; Syracuse beats Bryant 85-84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Marek Dolezaj had 20 points — including two free throws with 22 seconds left — and Syracuse from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Bryant 85-84 in the season opener for both teams. Dolezaj, a 6-foot-10 senior, added a career-high nine assists and tied his career best with five steals. Quincy Guerrier scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Alan Griffin had 14 points and 12 rebounds in his Syracuse debut. Griffin, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Illinois, hit three 3-pointers. Chris Childs, a juco transfer, hit 5 of 9 from behind the arc and finished with 18 points in his Bryant debut.

During a halftime interview Syracuse head Coach Jim Boeheim says the team should have just canceled the game after not having practice in 14 days to do COVID19 protocols.

Boeheim at halftime: "Not practicing in 14 days, you just can't play this game. They should've just canceled the game… We're not conditioned. They've got fast guys and they're pushing right by us… This is a tough game for us if we're practicing every day. We're not ready." — Matt Park (@MattPark1) November 27, 2020

