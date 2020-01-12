Bob Walsh inducted into the Little East Hall of Fame

Bob Walsh was inducted into the Little East Hall of fame on Saturday afternoon at RIC during halftime of the Anchormen’s game against Keene State.

Walsh was the head coach of the Rhode Island College men’s basketball team from 2005-2014 and one of the greatest coaches in the history of the program. He won five regular season championships and six tournament championships, including a pair of trips to the Division III Sweet Sixteen and an appearance in the Elite Eight.

Walsh is currently the Associate Director of Player Development, Scouting, and Recruiting and Providence College.