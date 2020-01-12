Bob Walsh inducted into the Little East Hall of Fame

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bob Walsh was inducted into the Little East Hall of fame on Saturday afternoon at RIC during halftime of the Anchormen’s game against Keene State.

Walsh was the head coach of the Rhode Island College men’s basketball team from 2005-2014 and one of the greatest coaches in the history of the program. He won five regular season championships and six tournament championships, including a pair of trips to the Division III Sweet Sixteen and an appearance in the Elite Eight.

Walsh is currently the Associate Director of Player Development, Scouting, and Recruiting and Providence College.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com