PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Luwane Pipkins scored 24 points and David Duke had 15 to lead Providence to an 84-72 victory over No. 19 Marquette. It was the Friars' fourth straight win over a ranked team. Markus Howard scored 38 points for Marquette. The Golden Eagles lost their third straight game. Providence held a double-digit lead for all but 39 seconds of the game's last 26:29. Trailing 71-50, the Golden Eagles scored seven points in a row, but they could get no closer.