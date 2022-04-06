WPRI.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Morey Hershgordon
Posted: Apr 6, 2022 / 09:37 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 6, 2022 / 09:37 PM EDT
KINGSTON (WPRI) – New URI men’s basketball head coach Archie Miller announced his staff on Wednesday. He talked about the importance of setting a good foundation of people around him.
“Assembling a staff is the most important thing to me.”Archie Miller on his new staff. Duane Woodward, Kenny Johnson Austin Carroll are all assistants Ben Sandler chief of staff, Ryan McClosky assistant operations #URI pic.twitter.com/Fd9FIjOLkg— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) April 6, 2022
“Assembling a staff is the most important thing to me.”Archie Miller on his new staff. Duane Woodward, Kenny Johnson Austin Carroll are all assistants Ben Sandler chief of staff, Ryan McClosky assistant operations #URI pic.twitter.com/Fd9FIjOLkg
Miller expounding on his staff one by one. Previous experience with Sandler, McCloskey, and Carroll. Duane Woodward recruiting (NY/NJ), Kenny Johnson in the DMV. Spent the last 12 months thinking about staff. #URI— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) April 6, 2022
Miller expounding on his staff one by one. Previous experience with Sandler, McCloskey, and Carroll. Duane Woodward recruiting (NY/NJ), Kenny Johnson in the DMV. Spent the last 12 months thinking about staff. #URI
Archie Miller believes SeBastian Thomas has a ‘swagger’ on the floor. Biggest area where he sees Thomas can take his game to a new level is in strength and conditioning. Calls it a big opportunity. #URI— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) April 6, 2022
Archie Miller believes SeBastian Thomas has a ‘swagger’ on the floor. Biggest area where he sees Thomas can take his game to a new level is in strength and conditioning. Calls it a big opportunity. #URI
Talking holdovers and the importance of Ish Leggett and Malik Martin. Archie Miller said both players liked URI and wanted to stay but needed some reassurances. Happy to have both back. Said Martin is one of the most important personalities on the team. #URI— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) April 6, 2022
Talking holdovers and the importance of Ish Leggett and Malik Martin. Archie Miller said both players liked URI and wanted to stay but needed some reassurances. Happy to have both back. Said Martin is one of the most important personalities on the team. #URI
Archie Miller’s plan next few months: -Work on strength/conditioning and shooting next 3-4 weeks-Plan is to have full team start summer school in late May. -Expects to add pieces throughout and potentially into Aug/Sept #URI— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) April 6, 2022
Archie Miller’s plan next few months: -Work on strength/conditioning and shooting next 3-4 weeks-Plan is to have full team start summer school in late May. -Expects to add pieces throughout and potentially into Aug/Sept #URI