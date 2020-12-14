Another postponement: PC’s game with DePaul pushed back amid COVID pause for Blue Demons

Providence College will have to wait even longer if they want to start their Big East schedule. The Friars originally scheduled games with UConn and Xavier were postponed due to COVID-19 pauses in those programs and now the Friars newly scheduled game with DePaul set for Thursdays is pushed back, the Big East confirmed Monday night.

The Blue Demons have yet to play a game this season because of ongoing COVID-19 related pauses.

Providence (4-2) will now start their Big East slate Sunday at Seton Hall.