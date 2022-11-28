(WPRI) – We are in the middle of the most underrated time on the college basketball schedule. On the heels of Feast Week there’s still countless conference affiliated battles and MTE’s (multi-team events) happening with many featuring matchups we could see in late March. PC, URI and Bryant each competed in their own event. The results varied.

Now, this week in Rhode Island represents Rivalry Week. The top three games in our preseason Top 5 Games to Watch will all happen during the next five days. PC visits TCU in the Big East/Big 12 on Wednesday, and then Brown/Bryant on Friday before the grand daddy of them all with the Friars visiting Kingston for the first time in three years.

Thoughts and observations are below. You can always reach out via email mhershgordon@wpri.com or Twitter @MHershgordon. Let’s keep everything rational. We’ve got a long way to go.

Providence

Record: 5-2

Last: 71-57 win vs. Merrimack, 78-64 win vs. Columbia

This Week: at TCU Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., at URI Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Bryce Hopkins has lived up to expectations

The highly touted Kentucky transfer sent shockwaves across Friartown in the Spring when he chose PC over a host of other suitors. The addition of Hopkins instantly improved the Friars talent on paper. Seven games in, and two against NCAA caliber opponents, Hopkins has proven he is an all-Big East talent. He’s scored double figures every time out but one and has certainly lived up to the lofty expectations thus far.

Hard truth: There’s big pressure to win at TCU

A soft non-conference schedule was purposely made by Ed Cooley. But by striking out last weekend at Mohegan Sun against Miami and Saint Louis the Friars will lack signature out-of-conference wins if they don’t take care of the Horned Frogs. A road win at URI would be the best victory before Big East play. That won’t cut it come March.

Rhode Island

Record: 2-5

Last: 53-48 loss at Boston College

This Week: Host Providence Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Archie Miller’s benching of Brayon Freeman worked perfectly

Early on, Archie Miller has stressed the importance of making sure his program is buttoned up internally. Laying a sound foundation is vital to the success. What he did last week with Brayon Freeman could not have worked out any better. Miller released a statement prior to the Stony Brook game that Freeman was benched ” to take a step back and recalibrate.” Without Freeman the Rams picked up their first win, his replacement SeBastian Thomas picked up his first career double-double and it reset Freeman ahead of the trip to the Cayman Islands Classic. Following a poor first few games, Freeman’s ability was on full display in the final two games in the Caribbean. Now he returns to Kingston ready to continue his sophomore season with a clear mindset.

Hard truth: Rams need to muck it up against Friars

At this point, URI isn’t skilled enough to play a ‘pretty’ game and beat a team that is more talented. But the Rams are beginning to learn how to play night in and night out. If they stay true to themselves, play tough defense, convert at the foul line and avoid big PC runs, they will keep their fans in it long enough to have a chance to win the game at the end.

Bryant

Record: 6-1

Last: 73-72 win at Syracuse

This Week: Host Framingham St. (DIII) on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., Host Brown on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Bulldogs culture on full display

Bryant dropped its first game of its Florida swing and proceeded to close out with two wins. What caught my attention was the switch the Bulldogs made on the fly during the middle game. After losing the first, and trailing by eight at the half on the road at FIU, the Bulldogs ripped off their most impressive 20 minute stretch outscores the Panthers 48-34. Behind a balanced scoring attack the Dogs showed early resilience, shared the ball (20 assists) and got enough stops to earn the win. Then this past weekend, they lost three players and associate head coach Phil Martelli Jr. at Syracuse and still were able to pull out a win on the road in the JWA (Carrier) Dome.

Hard truth: Bryant is the best team in the state at this moment

Fans in Providence and Kingston won’t want to hear this right now but there’s no debating this. At this moment, Bryant is the best team in the state. On a neutral court they would be favored to beat Brown and URI and after the win at Syracuse it would not be shocking if they beat PC. They’ve certain grabbed plenty of attention, now the challenge for the Dogs will be to continue to play at that level for the remainder of the non-conference slate.

Brown

Record: 3-4

Last: Defeated UMaine 70-63 at home

This Week: At Central Connecticut State on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., at Bryant Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Bruno has a solid young core

We knew what to expect from Kino Lilly Jr. and Nana Osusu-Anane in October. Now a few weeks into the season, it’s evident the Bears can add a piece to their young core. Rookie Kalu Anya has climbed the depth chart and earned the trust of Mike Martin already to be inserted into the starting lineup. His production and physical stature are evident. The Worcester, Mass. native is an athletic 6-foot-8 215 pound wing. He’s averaging a hair over nine points and six rebounds in the most recent three games. His motor on the glass and ability to defend multiple positions will be a luxury for Mike Martin to have for seasons to come on the East Side. Brown now has a scoring guard, forward, and center to build around.

Hard truth: Perry Cowan has been a major disappointment

If Perry Cowan Jr. blossomed into the player Martin envisioned when he stepped foot on campus in the Fall of 2019, Brown would be in much better position than it is right now. The fact of the matter is he has turned into the eighth or ninth man on a bottom tier Ivy team. His lack of development means the Bears are thin off the bench. By the program missing on their evaluation of Cowan, they now have to use this season to prepare to contend for 2023-24.