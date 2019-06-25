Colin Briggs headlines six Bishop Hendricken alumni inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame

Bishop Hendricken inducted six alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday at Warwick Country Club. The honorees were headlined by Colin Briggs, who continued his lacrosse career at the University of Virginia, where he went on to be a two-time All American and earn All-ACC honors twice. His 2011 Virginia team won the National Championship, where Briggs was named MVP. He was then drafted sixth in the MLL, where he played professionally in Denver and Boston.

Additionally, Darren Rojas (’79) was recognized for his accomplishments in cross country. Steve Cirella (’74) was a standout in both football and baseball, and later turned to coaching at the high school and college level. Swimmer Christopher Holt (’90) was a multi-time All-State selection. Neil Koenig (’96) led Hendricken to Super Bowl Championships in 1994 and 1995, while excelling in the javelin. Clifton Lawrence (’96) was also a member of those Super Bowl championships, earning All-State honors as a running back. He then attended Fordham University on a football scholarship.

“As always, this year’s impressive group of inductees has represented Bishop Hendricken High School with excellence both on and off the playing field and deserve to be honored for their many athletic achievements with an induction into our illustrious Athletic Hall of Fame. We could not be more excited to honor these worthy Hawks,” said Hendricken President Father Robert L. Marciano, KHS ‘75.