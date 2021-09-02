Coen, White carry R.I. pride together on college football’s biggest stage

(WPRI) – From the smallest state to the biggest stage.

Rhode Island natives Liam Coen (LaSalle Academy) and Brad White (Bishop Hendricken) are set to embark on their first season together as the offensive and defensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky in the toughest league in college football, the SEC.

12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon talked one-on-one with both about their similar paths to reach this point, the pride they have for their home state and how Wildcat football can be the common ground between their rival alma maters, Bishop Hendricken and LaSalle.