NORTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) – Vanderbilt commit Alex Clemmey struck out 13 in five scoreless innings and Cooper Maher drove in the winning run as Bishop Hendricken took down two-time defending champion North Kingstown 1-0 in Division I baseball Thursday evening.

Matthew Jarmie added two scoreless innings for the Hawks, completing the shutout. Bishop Hendricken improves to 18-1 on the season.