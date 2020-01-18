Live Now
Classical’s Jeremy Pena recaps his first full pro baseball season

Classical High School product and third round pick Jeremy Pena made a name for himself in his first full professional baseball season, hitting over .300 at two Single-A stops. Pena tallied seven home runs and 54 RBI’s.

