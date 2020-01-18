Classical’s Jeremy Pena recaps his first full pro baseball season

Classical High School product and third round pick Jeremy Pena made a name for himself in his first full professional baseball season, hitting over .300 at two Single-A stops. Pena tallied seven home runs and 54 RBI’s.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
