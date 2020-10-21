Pinpoint Weather 12 on WPRI.com

Classical’s Baddoo commits to Brown

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – One of the top high school football players in the state is no longer a free agent. On Tuesday night, Classical senior Samuel Baddoo announced his commitment to play Division I football at Brown University. The two-way star has played multiple positions for the Purple, most prominently running back, wide receiver, and defensive back.

Baddoo racked up multiple DI offers this summer but chose to stay home over going to schools like Rhode Island, Georgetown, Central Connecticut State, and others.

Over the summer, Baddoo was featured as a 12Sports Hometown Hero. Click here for the story.

