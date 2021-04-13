Classical WR Buchanan attracting Power 5 attention

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In recent years, Classical head football coach Kris McCall has produced talent that has gone on to play at schools like Rutgers, Arizona State, Boston College, Duke and Syracuse.

Now, he has another in line in wide receiver Marquis Buchanan.

In three games the junior has 18 catches for 510 yards and four touchdowns. He holds offers from Rhode Island and Sacred Heart with bigger schools waiting in the wings. Arizona, Florida, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky have all inquired about Buchanan.