Classical upsets St. Rays to win DII title

CRANSTON (WPRI) – Just three weeks ago, Classical got beat by St. Raphael 37-19, so it’s fair to say the Purple entered Saturday’s Division II championship the underdog. It was a rematch, with the title on the line.

St. Raphael struck first, leading 6-0 before half. The Purple, determined to change the outcome this time around, added a touchdown before half and took the 7-6 lead into the locker room.

The Purple came out firing in the second half, literally. The first play of Classical’s drive, Jalen Dennis hit Edwin Domenech for a 70-yard touchdown. Classical would go on to win 28-14, claiming the Division II crown.

“It feels great, coming in as a senior after last year’s collapse in the semifinals, we knew coming out here we’d be battle-tested and we stepped up,” said Classical senior wide receiver Marquis Buchanan.

"No one picked us!!!! No one picked us!" – @KrisMccallCHSFB @ClassicalHSPVD upsets St. Rays in the Super Bowl.

The Purple win the Division II championship 28-14. Highlights and postgame reaction start at 6pm on @wpri12 https://t.co/5ce1Kr5ePq pic.twitter.com/gWxheRVAbD — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) November 20, 2021

“We had a very tough week. We had a lot of issues internally, so just to get to the game was a struggle and to keep the kids focused all week,” said Classical head coach Kris McCall. “Those people that supported us, those alumni. A lot of the alumni, probably got about 30 to 40 alumni here, so it kind of shows what our program is all about and where we’re at, so can’t say enough about the kids.”