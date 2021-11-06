Classical tops Coventry, advances to DII semifinals

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The first quarter was scoreless in a Division II high school football playoff battle between Classical and Coventry on Saturday. The Oakers were visiting the Purple in the quarterfinals.

The Oakers opened scoring in the second quarter. Tommy Turner ran in for the score and a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.

Classical would answer right back on the ensuing drive. Jalen Dennis launched a 63-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Buchanan. The Purple would attempt a two-point conversion to tie it, but it was no good.

That ended up being alright because the Purple would go on a run to win it 22-14, advancing to the Division II semifinals against Tolman next weekend.