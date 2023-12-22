PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — A few teams snuck in one last game before Christmas break in boys high school basketball.
In D1, Classical topped Cranston East 82-50.
In D3, North Providence defeated Moses Brown in overtime, 58-55.
