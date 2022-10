PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Classical graduate Jeremy Pena has exceeded all expectations as a rookie with 22 homeruns and 63 RBIs in 132 starts at shortstop for the best team in the American League.

Pena is gearing up for his first postseason run with an experienced Houston Astros club. The Astros host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon.

12 Sports Reporter JP Smollins caught up with Pena this weekend.