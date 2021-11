PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Despite facing a 1-0 deficit at halftime, Classical boys soccer rallied in the second and then out-scored Moses Brown 3-1 in penalty kicks to pull off the upset in Wednesday’s opening round of the Division I state playoffs.

With the No. 4 seed behind them, the 13-seeded Purple now travel to No. 5 seed Barrington in the quarterfinals. The winner of that game will meet the winner of No. 1 seed LaSalle and No. 8 seed Wheeler in the state semifinals.