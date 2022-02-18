PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Tamenang Choh had a game-high 18 points in Brown’s 69-50 loss to Princeton Friday night. Choh added 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg scored 15 points each for Princeton. Friberg had four of the Tigers’ 11 threes.

Brown entered the weekend just one game back of Cornell for the final spot in the Ivy League playoffs. With this loss, the Bears drop to 4-7 in conference play putting them behind both Cornell and Harvard.

Brown hosts Penn Saturday with playoff hopes hanging by a thread.