Childs perfect from three in Bryant’s loss to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball hung with Clemson for the better part of the first half, but the Tigers ultimately separated themselves in a 93-70 win.

Senior guard Chris Childs came in off the bench for the Bulldogs and went a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. But Clemson built a double-digit lead by the end of the first half and continued to add to it in the second half.

Junior guard Charles Pride was held to just 8 points after scoring 25 in each of Bryant’s first two games of the season.

Bryant drops to 1-2 on the season.

“It’s a long season and we’re not where we need to be early on,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso. “I’m hoping as time goes on, I’ll be able to figure this group out and get them to play a little better. At the end of the day, it falls on me. This is my team. I’ve got to find a way to get them right and I plan on doing that.”