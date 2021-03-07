Chasing a Title: 1-on-1 with Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

(WPRI) – The Bryant Bulldogs look to make history on Tuesday night. After dispatching Sacred Heart on Saturday – by 30 points in the NEC Semifinal – their sights are set on the NEC Championship game and the national attention that comes with it.

At 7 p.m. live on ESPN2, Bryant will look to win its first conference championship and punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in its Division I program history. The Bulldogs host Mount St. Mary’s, which knocked off No. 1 seed Wagner in the other semifinal.

12Sports went 1-on-1 with head coach Jared Grasso as his team prepares for the biggest game of the year.