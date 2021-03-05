Championship previews: HS boys, girls basketball, hockey and swimming

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – 12Sports Anchor Morey Hershgordon and Providence Journal high school sportswriter Eric Rueb preview the winter sports division championships coming up this weekend. Friday night begins the boys and girls ice hockey best-of-three ice hockey series. On Saturday, boys basketball and boys swimming will crown champions. On Sunday, girls basketball and girls swimming will take center stage with division titles.

Full rundown:

:00-1:08 Division I boys hockey: Series cancelled due to positive COVID case. Click here to read more.

1:09-1:44 Division II boys hockey: No. 1 seed Cranston West vs. No. 3 seed North Kingstown

1:45 – 3:03 Girls hockey: No. 1 seed LaSalle vs. No. 3 seed East Bay Co-op

3:04 – 4:43 Division III Boys Basketball: No. 2 seed Times2 Academy vs. No. 4 seed Blackstone Valley Prep

4:44 – 6:31 Division II Boys Basketball: No. 3 seed Burrillville vs. No. 3 seed Portsmouth

6:32 – 8:16 Division I Boys Basketball: No. 1 seed Classical vs. No. 2 seed Bishop Hendricken

8:17 – 9:10 Boys Swimming

9:11 – 10:13 Division III Girls Basketball: No. 1 seed Mt. Hope vs. No. 2 seed Mt. Pleasant

10:14 – 11:31 Division II Girls Basketball: No. 1 seed Classical vs. No. 2 seed Ponaganset

11:32 – 12:33 Division I Girls Basketball: No. 1 seed St. Raphael vs. No. 2 seed Barrington

12:34 – 13:07 Girls Swimming