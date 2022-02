WARWICK (WPRI) – CES Boxing is launching a new fight series called “Rhode Wars” that debuts Saturday Feb. 19 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The season opener is headlined by local stars Lamont Powell, Brown graduate Timmy Hattfield Jr., New Bedford’s Wilson Mascarenhas and former World Champion and Hall of Famer Jamie ‘Hurricane’ Clampitt, who makes her return at 45 years old.

