FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) - The eleven game unbeaten streak is now a memory for the New England Revolution, but the team remains upbeat and confident as they follow the lead from Bruce Arena, who has sparked a change of culture in Foxboro.

"He has all that experience but he was the first to say 'hey I'm going to make mistakes you guys are also going to make mistakes but we're in this together as a unit,'" said Teal Bunbury.