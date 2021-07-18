Central’s De Los Santos the latest R.I. high schooler to sign pro baseball contract

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Central high school shortstop Anderson De Los Santos will begin his professional baseball career in the Atlanta Braves organization next week. 12Sports reporter J.P. Smollins caught up with him in Providence.

