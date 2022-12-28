EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Jayden Livent put up a team-high 19 points to lead Central to a 60-57 win over East Providence in the Harry Mutter Jr. tournament title game. Rayquan Cannon also helped the Knights with 12 points. Trey Rezendes and William Winfield each had 10 points for the Townies.
Stories Trending Now
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Don't Miss
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>