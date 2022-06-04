Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 215.5

NBA FINALS: Celtics lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last meeting 120-108 on June 3 led by 26 points from Al Horford, while Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors are 31-10 in home games. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 3.2.

The Celtics are 23-18 in road games. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 46.5 points per game in the paint led by Jayson Tatum averaging 10.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tatum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 26.9 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Celtics: None listed.