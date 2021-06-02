Stevens moving to front office, Celtics begin search for new head coach

BOSTON (WPRI) — Just 12 hours after the Boston Celtics’ season ended, massive changes are coming to the team.

After reports that team president Danny Ainge was considering stepping down from his role as president of basketball operations, the Celtics announced head coach Brad Stevens, 44, has been promoted to the team’s President of Basketball Operations.

“Helping guide this organization has been the thrill of a lifetime and having worked side-by-side with him since he’s been here, I know we couldn’t be in better hands than with Brad guiding the team going forward,” Ainge said.

Ainge will continue to work with the team on transition planning through the upcoming off-season. Now the Celtics are beginning their search for a new head coach with help from Stevens.

Danny Ainge announced today that he is retiring from his role as President of Basketball Operations. Brad Stevens has been promoted to the team’s President of Basketball Operations.https://t.co/XfGfMVkMkq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 2, 2021

In his 18 years, Ainge’s teams made 15 playoff appearances, seven Eastern Conference Finals, two NBA Finals, and brought the team a championship in 2008, the franchise’s 17th and first in 22 years.

“Turning to Brad is a natural next step, since we have built a partnership over the past eight years, and he is a special basketball mind. We want him to lead us into the next great era of Celtics basketball,” Wyc Grousbeck, Celtics Co-Owner and Governor said.

Stevens was hired by Ainge in 2013 and has led the team to a 345-282 regular season record, including seven consecutive playoffs and three Eastern Conference Finals appearances.

“I’m grateful to ownership and to Danny for trusting me with this opportunity,” Stevens said. “I’m excited to tackle this new role, starting with a wide-ranging and comprehensive search for our next head coach. I love the Celtics, and know the great honor and responsibility that comes with this job. I will give it everything I have to help us be in position to consistently compete for championships.”

The Celtics finished their 2021 season Tuesday night with a 123-109 loss against the Brooklyn Nets.