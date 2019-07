Johnston native and former Hendricken Hawks hoop standout Joe Mazzulla is joining Brad Stevens’ Celtics coaching staff according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mazzulla was the head coach of Division II school Fairmont State for the last two seasons. Prior to that he served as an assistant for the Celtics G-League team, the Maine Red Claws.

After graduating from Bishop Hendricken, Mazzulla played at West Virginia where he helped lead the Mountaineers to the 2010 Final Four.